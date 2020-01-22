Faster Horses Festival announces 2020 lineup

One of the biggest country music festivals in the country announced its lineup Wednesday, and it's full of big name acts.

The Faster Horses Festival, held in Brooklyn, Mich., at the Michigan International Speedway, will feature Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, and Kelsea Ballerini on the Main Stage.

The festival will be held July 17-19. Now in its eighth year, the festival routinely draws more than 40,000 fans.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. February 7.

For more information, head to the festival's website.