Fatal accident closes I-475 in both directions

A fatal accident in the early morning hours on Wednesday has forced emergency crews to close down the highway in both directions.

Toledo police have closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-475 to traffic between Corey and Talmadge while they investigate the accident and clear the scene. That closure is expected to last through the morning commute, according to police.

Details on the accident and the victim were not immediately provided. We will update this as more information becomes available.