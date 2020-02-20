Father of missing Morenci boys scheduled for summer parole hearing

The father of the missing Morenci boys could be a free man later this year.

The 13abc I-Team has learned that John Skelton now has a scheduled parole hearing. This coming 10 years since anyone last saw Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton.

Skelton is a long way from walking out of his Michigan prison near Grand Rapids but we now know the process will start later this summer.

Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Sketlon disappeared over the Thanksgiving weekend in 2010. The last person believed to have seen them is their father John Skelton.

For that, John Skelton was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison on a charge on unlawful imprisonment. He didn't return the boys to their mother the weekend they disappeared. Now that we're in year 10, he is eligible for parole.

The Michigan Department of Corrections tells the 13abc I-Team that Skelton has a scheduled parole hearing on the week of July 27th. A exact day isn't known yet.

According to the Department of Corrections, John Skelton will be on video conference in front of a 3 member panel. Those board members will ask him questions about the crime he was sentenced for, his behavior in prison and performance in any prison programs.

He'll also be asked, if he is paroled, the plans he has after leaving and what community support he may have. The board will take all that information, will assess risk and then listen to the public.

Any supporters, victims' family members or just any people opposed to the idea can communicate with the parole board ahead of time. No witnesses will give testimony at this hearing.

The board will make its decision after that process has taken place.

People who want to communicate with the parole board about Skelton can either mail letters or communicate electronically.

The email address is: Parole-Board-Staff@michigan.gov

Letters can be mailed to: Michigan Parole Board, 206. E. Michigan Ave. P.O.Box 30003 Lansing, MI 48909

