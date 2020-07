60-year-old Floyd Alan Barton is charged with murder in the June 22 death of Dennison Bowen.

According to Toledo Police, Barton killed Bowen as part of a dispute between him and Barton's son, James Smith, who was also killed in the incident.

The alleged murders took place at 147 Ravine Park Village. Both deceased men were 39 years old.

Bowen was dead at the scene. Smith later died at St. Vincent's.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestopper.