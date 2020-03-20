Federal tax deadline extended to July 15

"This morning the treasury department announced we're moving tax day from April 15 to July 15," says President Donald Trump.

Today president Trump and the treasury secretary pushed back tax day 90 days because of the COVID-19 crisis, giving people and businesses more time to make payments without interest or penalties.

A spokesperson for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tells 13abc the governor's team is looking at the issue of possibly pushing back the deadline to file state and municipal taxes, and the Toledo mayor's office says it's something they're looking at too.

An extended deadline is something many would welcome.

"It's never happened in my lifetime," says Nancy White, partner at All Pro Tax & Accounting in Toledo.

White has been doing people's taxes for 44 years. She has always had a deadline of April 15th.

"They pushed it to July 15th, which will really help us a little bit because a lot of people have been dropping off their returns this year due to the virus," says White.

Instead of lengthy office stays, people just give White their information and leave, reducing foot traffic in the office.

Otherwise...

"As far as the business, it doesn't seem to have impacted it at all. I mean, we're still busy," says White.

The change has given everyone a little more breathing room.

"Maybe there's people who are sick who can't get into the office and stuff. I think it's a good thing they're doing this," says White.

Refunds will still be issued to those who file earlier. However, this is only a change to federal taxes, not state and local.

"The federal has extended the three months, we still have not yet heard about Ohio, but they usually do the same thing the federal does," says White.

White suspects that Michigan will also follow the federal government. As for local areas, there are a lot to keep track of.

"Municipalities have their own rules. Normally they're due by April 15th. We have not heard anything from the local departments saying otherwise yet," says White.

White thinks that municipalities will also move their dates to coincide with the new federal date. However, since that has not happened, the state and local taxes are still due on April 15th, as of now.

13abc will continue to follow any changes to those dates.