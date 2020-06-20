Fedor calls for resignation of UT Dean of Medicine

Ohio State Senator Teresa Fedor is calling for the Dean of the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences and chair of the University of Toledo Physicians Board to step down.

In an open letter, Senator Fedor, 11th District, addresses Dr. Christopher Cooper, stating, "it is time for you to resign."

Sen. Fedor goes on to say Cooper has spent five years "dismantling UTMC" and that "Ohio's attorney general is examining possible anti-trust violations" because of the university's academic affiliation agreement with ProMedica.

According to the University of Toledo website, "Dr. Christopher Cooper was appointed as The University of Toledo’s executive vice president for clinical affairs and dean of the College of Medicine and Life Sciences in 2014 following a national search."

Read Senator Fedor's full letter in the attachment on this page.