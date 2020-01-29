Fewer pothole headaches so far this winter in Toledo

Toledo roads have been a little less bone-jarring this winter, thanks in part to a relative lack of bone-chilling weather.

"We probably had more potholes to fill at the end of January [2019] than we do now," says city spokesperson Ignazio Messina. "With the weather the way it's been, we've had a reprieve on the number of potholes that we have seen."

Consistent temperatures have led city crews on an equally steady pace to take care of a constant problem.

"So far this year, we've filled about 4600 potholes," recalls Messina. "We had about 160 complaints, all of which have been filled... we've also just recently completed 100% of the alley cleaning, with about 30 potholes and alleys we're getting through this week."

For comparison, last year's wild temperature swings and spring rainfall bumped those numbers up significantly. Per the city, 2019 saw 165,000 potholes filled across Toledo, "which included about 75,000 to 80,000 during our pothole blitz."

Tomorrow, in his State of the City address, it's expected that Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will outline a longer-term plan for fixing Toledo roads, as the city continues to hope the weather cooperates a little more through the springtime.

You can report a pothole to the city -- or other trouble spots that need fixing -- through Engage Toledo, using this online tool or by calling 419-936-2020.