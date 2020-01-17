Fifteen people arrested in Sandusky County prostitution sting

Five different law enforcement agencies came together Wednesday, arresting 15 individuals in a human trafficking and prostitution sting in Sandusky County.

The undercover operation was conducted by the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office, Fremont Police, Sandusky County Drug Task Force, Wood County Sheriff's Office, and FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

The FBI had received tips regarding illegal activity of prostitution in Sandusky County.

The charges against the 15 arrested individuals include prostitution; soliciting prostitution, and promoting prostitution. Potential charges include possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Officials also arrested three individuals for outstanding warrants, including one for a felony warrant.