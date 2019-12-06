Fifth Third Bank experiencing network outages

Fifth Third Bank has acknowledged issues its customers are having with the various services Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, the bank is having problems with its network, leading to outages of its services, including online banking, ATMs, and debit and credit card usages at point of purchase locations.

The bank says its currently working resolve the issues as soon as possible.

"We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers and we apologize for the inconvenience."