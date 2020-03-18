Fifth Third Bank offering payment deferrals for customers affected by coronavirus

Fifth Third Bank will offer payment deferrals for consumer and business customers facing financial hardship related to COVID-19.

Deferrals will be offered on vehicles, credit cards, mortgages and small business payments.

The bank also announced it was suspending all repossession actions on vehicles and foreclosure activity on homes for the next 60 days, and fees will be waived for 90 days.

To participate in the programs, customers will need to contact Fifth Third at 800-972-3030 from Monday through Saturday. For Business Banking service, call 877-534-2264 or email bbgsupport@53.com.

