Neighbors fight proposed assisted living facility in Sylvania Twp.

Some people living in Sylvania Township are trying to fight a proposed assisted living facility. It would be located on Whiteford Road south of Summerfield Road. Those plans may get a green light Wednesday but some are determined to stop it.

The plans for this project are in motion. The Lucas County plan commission will discuss it on Wednesday. So the clock is ticking as these neighbors prepare to make their case.

Kids were hard at work Monday even though it was a day off from school. Their work was making signs to try and keep a new assisted living facility off Whiteford road.

"We have fought off other intrusions coming from Monroe street and though our children are grown up we would like to preserve this fine neighborhood," said Sylvania Township resident Jenifer Christiaanse.

The 10 acre development would have memory care, assisted living and independent living facilities with well over 100 units planned for the site which now is pretty heavily wooded.

"I think it'll change somewhat the normal residential feel. It's really nice because it's real wooded back there. There are lots of animals. It's nice and quiet. We'll just look more commercialized than what we would want to be," said Sylvania Township resident Tammy McInerney.

Increased traffic and potential decrease in property values have people worried. They also don't want Whiteford road traffic becoming traffic on neighborhood side streets, especially ones without sidewalks.

"People not wanting to endure that traffic will come into our neighborhood looking for a quick egress to somewhere else and they will trample our children, our dogs, those of us who are out walking," said Christiaanse.

The county plan commission will hold a public hearing on this Wednesday morning. Plan commission staff has already recommended approval for the plan. If it passes there, a Sylvania Township board will then have the next say on approval.