Fighter jets conducting tests around northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan on Wednesday morning

Fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will be in the air from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Wednesday conducting a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system.

People living around the Toledo and Sandusky areas in Ohio, Hillsdale area in Michigan, and surrounding counties in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI), an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

The purpose of the event is to exercise coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration and 180FW.

Aerospace Control includes maintaining air sovereignty and air defense through the surveillance and control of airspace over Canada and the U.S.