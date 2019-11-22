Finally back home, Temperance Army vet surprises his four kids with a return

The Britton kids knew there was a surprise, but they weren't expecting this.

Ashley Britton returns from deployment to his wife and four children in Temperance.

This is Ashley Britton’s second deployment since 8-year-old Fiona and 7-year-old Liam were born.

But it was first for the youngest boys, 3-year-old Colton and 2-year-old Quinn.

The last family photo before their dad left for Germany was taken in October of 2018.

“My youngest, Quinn wasn't talking when I left and now he's speaking in full sentences and reading books so it's sad that I missed that part of it but it's nice that he can read me books online on Facetime,” Ashley said.

No Facetime needed this week, just plenty of tickles, kisses and horsey rides.

While he was away - Amanda decorated the house. She's got the hard job actually - working for the military and staying at home

The kids couldn't wait to show dad their new rooms.

A special Thanksgiving for the Britton's this year for sure.

