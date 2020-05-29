Program offers $2,500 to renters who lost income due to COVID-19

The financial fallout from the coronavirus outbreak continues as renters struggle to make their monthly payments, and to catch up on past due rent, due to record unemployment. A new financial aid program, though, may be able to help.

The program is being distributed through the NeighborWorks program at 704 Second Street in East Toledo and offers those who qualify $2,500 for rent payments both upcoming and overdue. Up to $1,500 can be applied to back rent.

To qualify, applicants need to provide the requested financial documentation and make an appointment with one of the NeighborWorks financial coaches. They will need to prove that they suffered a loss of income due to coronavirus.

You can stop by to get the application on Saturday, May 30th from 9 am to Noon. You can also visit the website or send an e-mail.