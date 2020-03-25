Find stores with special senior shopping hours during coronavirus outbreak

Retailers and stores across the country are offering special hours for seniors and people with health conditions to shop during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the stores with Toledo-area locations and their special shopping hours. If there are any questions, shoppers should contact the individual store.

• ALDI: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

• Big Lots: Daily from 9-10 a.m.

• Costco: Tuesday and Thursdays from 8-9 a.m.

• Dollar General: Daily from 8-9 a.m.

• Kroger: Mondays-Thursdays from 7-9 a.m.

• Meijer: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 a.m.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Mondays-Saturdays from 9-10 a.m., Sundays from 10-11 a.m.

• Sam's Club: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9 a.m.

• Target: Wednesdays from 8-9 a.m.

• Walgreens: Tuesdays from 8-9 a.m.

• Walmart: Tuesdays from 6-7 a.m.

• Walt Churchill's Market: Daily from 7-9 a.m.

• Whole Foods Market: Daily from 8-9 a.m.