Find free student breakfasts and lunches near you

School districts and organizations across the area are offering lunches to children and students as they are away from school.

If your organization is offering free lunches to students or families during this time, please email news@13abc.com with details; please include LUNCH LIST in your subject line.

TOLEDO PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Buildings will be open beginning March 18 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The following buildings will be open for grab-and-go breakfast and lunches:

Bowsher High School (attendance office entrance)

Jones Leadership Academy (main entrance)

Rogers High School (main entrace)

Scott High School (attendance office entrance)

Start High School (cafeteria door entrance)

TTA/DeVilbiss High School (main entrance)

Waite High School (career center entrance)

Woodward High School (main entrance)

PLEASE NOTE: In order to prepare enough meals each day, parents and guardians must call The United Way of Greater Toledo's 2-1-1 line at least 48 hours ahead to confirm the dates for breakfast and/or lunch for their students.

WASHINGTON LOCAL

Grab-and-go meals will be available, beginning March 18. Families can pick up lunch and breakfast at the nearest elementary building from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. or 5 p.m.-6 p.m. for any child under the age of 18, even if they do not attend Washington Local Schools.

There will also be five distribution routes to reach those areas not within a walk-radius of an elementary school. Those routes will run between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Students need to use caution when approaching the bus, and young children should be accompanied by an adult.

IMAGINE CLAY, MADISON

Imagine Clay will be serving lunch for children ages 18 and younger, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Please use the front door entrance.

Imagine Madison is also distributing lunches.