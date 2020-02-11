Find out how to register to vote in March primary, November general elections

The deadline to register to vote in the March primaries is one week away, on February 18.

Polls for the primaries in Ohio will open on March 17. Voters will use that opportunity to choose the candidates they believe should be on the November general election ballot.

A good reminder -- even if you're already a registered voter in Ohio, you'll need to update your registration if you've moved within the state or changed your name.

You can register to vote online, in person, or by mail. Click here to register online.

If registering to vote in person, you can go to any public library, public high school or vocational school. You can also go to these government offices: county treasurers' offices; Department of Health; Department of Mental Health; Department of Job and Family Services; Department of Developmental Disabilities; Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, or the office responsible for providing assistance to students with disabilities at any state-assisted college or university.

In-person voter registration can be found at any Ohio county board of elections. Here are the locations for northwest Ohio:

• Defiance County Board of Elections (1300 E 2nd St. Suite 103, Defiance).

• Erie County Board of Elections (2900 Columbus Ave #101, Sandusky).

• Fulton County Board of Elections (135 Court House Plz., Wauseon).

• Huron County Board of Elections (180 Milan Ave. # 4, Norwalk).

• Hancock County Board of Elections (201 E Lincoln St., Findlay).

• Henry County Board of Election (1827 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon).

• Lucas County Board of Elections (1 Government Center, Toledo).

• Ottawa County Board Elections (8444 W State Rte. 163 #101, Oak Harbor).

• Paulding County Board of Elections (105 E Perry St., Paulding).

• Putnam County Board of Elections (575 Ottawa-Glandorf Rd., Ottawa).

• Sandusky County Board of Elections (2020 Countryside Dr., Fremont).

• Seneca County Board of Elections (71 S Washington St. # 1101, Tiffin).

• Williams County Board of Elections (1425 E High St. #104, Bryan).

• Wood County Board of Elections (1 Court House Square, Bowling Green).

For more information, head to the Secretary of State's website.