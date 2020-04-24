Owens helping graduates with next steps

Owens Community College is doing what it can to support students on track to graduate.

Six hundred students have applied to get their college diploma this semester. Angie McGinnis, a manager in the Career and Transfer Services Department, said Owens is supporting students by helping them find internships, assisting with resumes and holding mock interviews via Skype.

Owens is offering students access to its College Central Network. It's an online job board resource to assist them with their job search.

