Findlay BMV location to reopen for driver examination station skills testing

One northwest Ohio location will once again resume driver examination station skills testing for the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The location in Findlay (8210 County Rd. 140, Suite C) will resume the testing June 12.

It's one of six locations across the state which are reopening. The others are in Bedford, Columbus, Newark, Jackson, and Cincinnati.

All remaining driver examination station skills testing will resume on June 16 by appointment. Appointments can be made online.

Class D skills testing will use a modified process that allows the driver examiner to score the prospective licensee from outside the car in accordance with the Ohio Department of Health and Center for Disease Control recommended health and safety guidelines.

The BMV will reach out to individuals who had a test cancelled due to COVID-19 to provide an opportunity for priority-based scheduling.

Visit bmv.ohio.gov for more information.