Findlay, Bluffton offering virtual visit days for prospective students

Two local universities are hosting online tours and virtual visits for prospective students during the COVID-19 crisis.

The University of Findlay is hosting online tours and a Virtual Discover Day on Friday, showcasing programs at the UF farms including animal science, pre-vet, western equestrian, and English equestrian.

The virtual visits will also include a panel of current students who will answer questions about the Findlay Animal Science, Pre-Veterinary, and Equestrian programs and their experiences.

To register for a virtual visit, follow this link.

Today's virtual visits will follow the following schedule:

• Animal Science/Pre-Veterinary at 10 a.m.

• Western Equestrian at 12 p.m.

• English Equestrian at 3 p.m.

Daily Zoom information sessions are also available at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with admissions counselors.

Bluffton University is hosting a virtual visit day for high school juniors and their families today as well.

The experience will include an admissions presentation, a financial aid session, a Q&A panel, and an online virtual tour led by current students. The event will run from 9-11 a.m.

To register, follow this link.

Personal virtual visits are also available for high school juniors and seniors, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. These visits are tailored to a student’s individual interests and often include one-on-one sessions with faculty in the desired program of study, meetings with coaches and virtual campus tours.