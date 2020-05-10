Findlay Brewing Co. now selling beer in cans

One way to keep the cash flowing during a pandemic is to keep the beer flowing.

Findlay Brewing Company has found a way.

While the seats have been empty inside the brew pub, work behind the scenes shifted to keeping customers happy at home with cans of beer.

"Man, the six packs are just flying out of our fridge and our cooler here, too," said Aaron Osborne, Lead Brewer at Findlay Brewing Co.

Osborne is among the five partners who started the brewery in 2013. Five years later, it moved to a larger facility. Now, it's making another leap to store shelves with a first run of 25,000 cans.

"We were a little nervous at first canning 60 barrels of beer, 70 barrels of beer," explained Osborne, "thinking 'OK, are we going to be able to sell it?' You know, that's kind of always what you jump into. We know there's interest, but not really sure what we're going to be able to sell. And right away we sold pretty much all of it. And that was really exciting."

You can still find Findlay Brewing Co. beer in grocery stores across town, and the plan is for the restaurant to open its beer garden some time after Friday, May 15, 2020. That's when the state of Ohio is set to allow outdoor dining to resume.