Findlay Police investigating Friday morning robbery on Tiffin Ave.

Findlay Police are investigating a reported robbery from early Friday morning.

According to police, a woman was sitting in her parked car in the 1000 block of Tiffin Ave. just before 5:30 a.m. when she was approached by a white male who pointed at his pocket, indicating he had a weapon. A weapon was never seen.

The man told the woman to give him all of her money. She handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect fled on foot to the west.

He's described as wearing a black Carhartt style coat with a hood. He's around 5-foot-8 and 250 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Findlay Police.