Findlay Police searching for driver in hit-skip injury crash

Findlay Police are investigating a hit-ski injury accident that occurred Monday night, and police are still searching for the driver.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Trail Blazer traveling east on W. Trenton Ave. drove through a red light, hitting the left rear of a Volkswagen, causing the vehicle to spin out.

The Trail Blazer continued to drive before the unknown driver parked the vehicle behind the Subway and fleeing on foot, eastbound on W. Foulke Ave.

The driver of the Volkswagen and a passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Findlay Police Department.