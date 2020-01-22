Findlay Police searching for suspect in Wednesday morning robbery

Findlay Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 5:20 a.m., a man entered teh S&G Gas Station on W. Trenton Ave. He walked straight to the cash register, around the corner, and brandished a long knife.

He told the clerk to open the cash register, taking an undetermined amount of cash. He fled the store and was last seen heading north from the store on foot.

The clerk was not injured during the incident.

The clerk described the suspect as a white male, about 5-foot-10 with a medium build. He was wearing a black ski mask, green-and-black flannel jacket, jeans, and black fleece gloves.

The investigation remains ongoing.