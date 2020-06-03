Findlay hosting community event to discuss diversity, inclusion, and unity

The city of Findlay is hosting a discussion on diversity, inclusion, and unity at 12 p.m. Thursday in Dorney Plaza. Mayor Christina Muryn will open the event and introduce members of the community to speak on the issues.

According to a press release, though this event is exempt from the mass gathering limits, social distancing measures are required for this event.

• Do not attend if you are ill or have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

• Wear a face covering.

• Avoid contact with others when possible.

• Try to maintain 6 feet distance when possible.