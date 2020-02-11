Findlay man barricades himself in garage, later surrenders

A Findlay man barricaded himself in the attic of a detached garage Monday afternoon after officers attempted to serve an eviction notice.

According to a news release from the Findlay Police Department, officers with the Findlay Municipal Court arrived at 704 Dayton Ave. to serve an eviction. When they made contact with one of the residents, he barricaded himself in the attic.

The male, who was also found to have an active warrant out of Findlay Municipal Court, threatened to use a firearm to commit suicide. Officers maintained a perimeter around the garage and began negotiations with the male.

After a short time, the male agreed to surrender and exited the garage. He was taken into custody for the warrant.

No firearm was located on the male or in the garage. No one was injured in the incident.

The male was taken to Hancock County Justice Center.