Findlay man crashes SUV into two houses

A man is facing several citations after crashing a crossover SUV into two houses, them attempting to leave the scene of the accident.

The crash happened at about 10:18 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020, along Tiffin Ave. at Center St. in Findlay.

According to Findlay Police, Michael Craddolph was driving a 2016 Kia Soul at a high rate of speed westbound on Tiffin Ave.

Investigators say Craddolph failed to negotiate a curve at the CSX railroad tracks and veered off the road.

The SUV struck 335 Center St. where police say the impact caused extensive damage to the home. The vehicle then continued into the house next door, where police say the SUV came to rest inside the home.

Both houses were unoccupied at the time.

Findlay police say Craddolph fled the scene, but was located. He was treated for injuries by Hanco EMS.

Officers issued citations against Craddolph for Reckless Operation, OVI, and Leaving The Scene.