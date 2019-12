A Findlay man was transported to the hospital after an accident Friday morning.

Declan A. Adkins, 16, was driving southbound on N. Blanchard St. just after 10 a.m. It was determined he was driving faster than conditions allowed, causing his vehicle to lose traction and slide into northbound lanes, striking a vehicle driven by Thomas A. Hoover.

Hoover was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with minor injuries. Adkins was cited for driving left of center.