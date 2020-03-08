Findlay Police investigating person found dead in river

Findlay Police are investigating a person found dead in the Blanchard River.

According to police, around 6:15 pm Sunday they received a call of a body in the river just north of Washington Street.

Officers found the body of a person in the river west of the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge. Findlay Police say at this time a cause of death is unknown.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy. The name of the deceased will be released pending positive identification and notification of family.