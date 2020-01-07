Findlay woman sent to hospital after Monday evening crash

A Findlay juvenile was cited for failure to yield after causing an car crash that sent one person to the hospital Monday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m., a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Findlay resident was facing southbound in the left hand turn lane at the intersection of N. Blanchard St. and Tiffin Ave. when she began to make a left turn towards Tiffin Ave.

A second car, driven by Tamara Carver, 36, of Findlay, was traveling north on N. Blanchard when she struck the first car. Carver was transported to an area hospital with possible injuries.

The juvenile was cited for failure to yield when turning left, and Carver was cited for not wearing a seat belt.