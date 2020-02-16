Fire burns through vacant restaurant in Millbury

An early morning fire in a vacant restaurant prompted a response from multiple fire departments in Millbury,

The former restaurant, once licensed and operated as Country Ridge Lounge, is in front of the Super 8 Motel off I-280 north of the Ohio Turnpike.

Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building, where visible damage to the exterior was also evident.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the single structure and appeared to have it under control shortly after 10:00 AM.

Still no word on a potential cause.