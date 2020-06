Crews are on the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning in Whitehouse.

The call came in just before 5:45 a.m. for a structure fire in the 7100 block of Whiddenmill Dr. According to the Whitehouse Fire chief, the house is engulfed in flames.

Four people in the home made it out safely.

Fire crews from Whitehouse, Monclova, Waterville, and the Air National Guard responded to the fire.

13abc will update the story when more information is available.