Fire crews respond to flames at Metal X plant

Firefighters are on the scene at Metal X in Delta where crews report flames from the middle of the pile.

According to fire dispatch, multiple jurisdictions are on their way to the plant. The extent of that fire is not yet known.

Information was scarce immediately after the first calls went out. 13abc has a crew on the way and will update this post with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Metal X previously caught fire back in September 2019 (pictured above). That fire took more than 24 hours to extinguish.