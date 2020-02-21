Fire crews responding to fire at Swanton business

Swanton Fire crews are responding to a fire at the Scottdel Cushion Company off Zeiter Way.

Multiple other agencies are assisting with the fire.

The company manufactures padding for carpeting, a material that is highly flammable. Despite that, crews were able to get the blaze under control in about 10-15 minutes using a proactive approach, fighting it from inside and with ladder crews on the exterior.

There was a fire at the company at the end of August. At that time, fire crews said the fire was isolated to one part of the building and vented through the roof at one point.

