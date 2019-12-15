Fire damages home on Heatherdowns Blvd.

Toledo fire investigators say a house fire in south Toledo may have been started by a stove that was left on.

The call came in just after 3pm Sunday, for a fire in the 18-hundred block of Heatherdowns near Royalhaven.

The battalion chief tells 13abc that the homeowner was not there at the time of the fire, though her dog was inside and rescued by fire crews.

Neighbors reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the house at the time of the call. Heavy fire/smoke damage in the kitchen area was confirmed, though officials say the house is inhabitable for the time being,