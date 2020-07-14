Fire destroys home in Tuesday morning blaze

A house is a total loss after a fire broke out Tuesday morning in Curtice.

A neighbor called in the fire in the 400 block of N. Rialto. Lucas County Sheriff officers were on the scene first, and they knocked in the door to see if anyone was inside.

They were still unsure if anyone was inside, so they called in state investigators.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with an arm injury, and he's been released.

The house will be demolished today.