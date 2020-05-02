Fire spreads to three buildings

Toledo Fire and Rescue spent most of Saturday morning battling a fire that spread to three structures.

It happened about 1:30 AM at the corner of Buckeye and Ontario.

A vacant house converted into a duplex caught on fire, according to the battalion chief Daniel Brown-Martinez. The flames then spread to a home next door that was also vacant.

A third house was also slightly damaged in the fire. The battalion chief said the fire could have spread to more structures, however firefighters were able to contain the flames in time.

Investigators are still working to determine the extent of the damage to the third structure.

No injuries were reported.

The battalion chief says the duplex and neighboring home will likely be torn down.

