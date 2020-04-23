Fire students learn how to save lives in virtual classroom

It is not your typical lesson on ladders for current fire students at Penta Career Center. Hands-on learning has been replaced with virtual learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, 27 students participated in a virtual training with Lieutenants from the Orlando Fire Department and the New York Fire Department.

Working through a coronavirus pandemic isn't in their textbook yet, but they are already getting a real-time education thanks to Zoom.

Seniors need 20 hours of hands-on training to earn their Firefighter 2 certification, so they will have to wait for in-person classes to resume.