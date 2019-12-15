Fire truck involved in accident on SR-795, 6 people injured

Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and six others were injured after an accident near the intersection of State Route 795 and Pemberville Road.

Just after 12:10am, December 15, 2019, two cars and a fire truck were involved in an accident, when one of the cars failed to yield and crashed into the back of another.

Six people were sent to the hospital.

No firefighters were injured and alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.

SR-795 from Pemberville Road to Swartzwalder Road was closed for two hours.

That road is now open and the crash is currently under investigation.