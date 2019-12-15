Fire truck involved in accident on SR-795, 8 people injured

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) -
One person has life-threatening injuries and seven others are injured after an accident near the intersection of State Route 795 and Pemberville Road.
Just after 12:10am, December 15, 2019, two cars and a fire truck were involved in an accident, when one of the cars failed to yield.
Six people were sent to the hospital.
No firefighters were injured and alcohol may be a factor in the crash.
A state highway trooper tells 13abc that OH-795 from Pemberville Road to Swartzwalder Road will be closed until around 2:00 this morning.
The crash is currently under investigation.
