Fire truck involved in accident on SR-795, 8 people injured



One person has life-threatening injuries and seven others are injured after an accident near the intersection of State Route 795 and Pemberville Road.

Just after 12:10am, December 15, 2019, two cars and a fire truck were involved in an accident, when one of the cars failed to yield.

Six people were sent to the hospital.

No firefighters were injured and alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

A state highway trooper tells 13abc that OH-795 from Pemberville Road to Swartzwalder Road will be closed until around 2:00 this morning.

The crash is currently under investigation.