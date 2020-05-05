Firefighter who recovered from COVID-19 donates plasma

Thousands of people have recovered from COVID-19 and as the number of survivors continues to grow the FDA is looking for ways to treat those who are severely ill with the virus.

Allison Armstrong is a Battalion Chief with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March.

" I would describe it as a mild case of the flu with mild to moderate symptoms. there were several days that I just couldn't get out of bed. Extreme fatigue I did not have a fever, did not have a cough. Fatigue, major headache, lost my sense of taste and smell and I had really achy legs the entire time," says Armstrong.

After isolating at home and staying in bed for two weeks the symptoms disappeared.

" I woke up one morning and my headache was gone. I had a severe headache the entire time and it was like flipping a light switch," says Armstrong.

She has since recovered and headed back to work. Armstrong says friends and family members started sending her information on how COVID-19 patients plasma might be able to help those who are sick.

Armstrong says she did some research and that lead her to the American Red Cross. She filled out a special questionnaire and after 28 days of being symptom free, she was able to make a convalescent plasma donation.

"I went to the Red Cross and they said I was the first person from Toledo or this area to donate. I thought it's the least I could do to try and help somebody else because there are so many sick people out there," says Armstrong.

At this point, the FDA is working with a handful of blood banks around the country to collect plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients. Clinical trials are still underway across the U.S.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered, you might qualify to donate. Click here to sign-up.