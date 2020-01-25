Firefighters battle vacant warehouse fire in Toledo

Toledo firefighters are on the scene of a vacant warehouse fire near Phillips and Detroit.

Dispatchers say they got the call for the blaze just before 3:30 on Saturday afternoon. Police are currently blocking traffic in the area.

A battalion chief on scene tells 13abc the building was already vacant and uninhabitable. As a result, no firefighters were sent inside due to safety concerns. There are no reports of injuries.

Crews are working to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby building. At this point it's unclear how the fire started, and investigators are being called to the scene.

According to the battalion chief, the EPA is also being called out due to concerns over potential runoff into the nearby Ottawa River and heavy smoke in the area.

