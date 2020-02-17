Firefighters respond after Councilman Sykes blasts department on Facebook

Over the weekend, Toledo city councilman Larry Sykes posted pictures of an incident that occurred Thursday in downtown Toledo.

In the post, he recounted witnessing a woman in a wheel chair fall in front of Fire Station One, and complained about how it took three minutes for a crew to respond when they were right across the street.

But, as TFD Chief Brian Byrd would explain, there's a reason for that.

"Apparently it's not known by some folks who should know - this is an administrative building. We don't have fire rigs that respond out of this building. It's all offices."

The building has held administrative offices for more than two decades.

"It's very frustrating people are out here trying to do a good job everyday and it's very frustrating for us especially when we have other people who represent the city who are putting misinformation out there."

Fire Station one houses the chief, deputy chiefs and other civilian personnel.

But in this case, Station 3 answered the call.

Sykes says he plans to meet with Chief Byrd Tuesday. He hopes to get the Fire Station One sign taken off the building to end confusion.