First COVID-19 death reported in Michigan

Michigan has reported its first death as a result of the COVID-19 virus. On Wednesday, Beaumont Health announced that a male patient in his 50s who tested positive for the virus, and who had other underlying conditions passed away at the Wayne County medical center.

“Our medical team went to extraordinary efforts to care for this patient and we are deeply saddened by his passing and empathize with his family,” Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant said. “Our physicians, nurses and medical staff are all working together to care for COVID-19 patients. During a time like this, we are united to battle this virus. Further, we must continue to serve and care for the non-COVID-19 needs of all patients whether they are giving birth, needing essential surgery or requiring lifesaving emergency procedures.”

Beaumont Health has recently expanded its screening and testing efforts.

On Wednesday, Michigan had a reported 80 confirmed cases in the state.