First Federal donates tens of thousands to non-profits in this time of crisis

First Federal has given away tens of thousands of dollars to non-profits around the region during this time of crisis. In the latest round of donation, three Toledo organizations are receiving grants from the bank.

The Mareda Center, Adelante and Mom's House.

Mom's House helps young, low-income, single mothers pursue their education by providing child care and education for their kids.

There is no in-person teaching there right now, everything is of course being done for the students virtually. There are also plenty of virtual programs for the parents.Including family education classes and parenting classes as well as one on one sessions. But making all this possible has added another layer to the budget.

First Federal donated $2,500 to Mom's House to pay for extra supplies that are now needed at home for the clients.

Christina Rodriguez has been the executive director of the program for the last 13 years. "During times like these we see the absolute best in people and the best in our community. One of the first calls we got was from First Federal asking what help we needed," said Rodriguez.

Bank leaders knew there would be a lot of need in the communities they serve. First Federal's most recent donation in Toledo totals $5,000.

The money was split between Mom's House, Adelante and The Mareda Center.

Tammy Moses says this makes her proud to be part of the first federal team. "It means the world to me to be able to give back to our community, and do what we're doing," said Moses.

According to Rodriguez, graduates of the Mom's House program are now working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis at just about every hospital in the Toledo area .

The Mareda Center and Adelante both received grants of $1,250 from First Federal. That money will be used for things like food, cleaning supplies and family activities.

