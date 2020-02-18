First Responder of the Week: Oregon Fire Cpt. Kelley Moore

At the corner of Seaman and Wynn is Fire Station 41. It's a place Captain Kelley Moore spends late nights and early mornings.

The saying goes when one door closes another opens. In 2001, that's exactly what happened. After years of dreaming, Kelley put herself through EMT school and landed a job with the Oregon Fire Department.

"I was proud of myself that I actually did it," says Moore.

Moore is a single mother of two but that's not a defining feature. In fact, she spends most of her time helping others.

"If I can help make someone's day then that's what I want to do. Whether it's save a life or hold a hand or just be their comfort on the way to the hospital, as long as I can make a difference then that's what I want," says Moore.

" It doesn't matter what the need is she is there jumping in doing it," says Doreen Robeson.

Robeson has know Kelley since she was a young child and describes her as selfless and always willing to go the extra mile for someone else. Robeson nominated Kelley for the "First Responder of the Week" honor.

"As soon as I heard about it, I thought of Kelley," says Robeson.

From the app floor to the classroom- some days start with an overnight fire run, then it's off to school. Monday through Friday Moore is a paraprofessional at Fassett Junior High. she works one-on-one with students that need it most.

"It's like they are your own kids, you just have that extra special place in your heart," says Moore.

" It's called patience and she has a lot of that. She's great," says Paul Gibbs, the Principal at Fassett Junior High School.

While she doesn't think it deserves a nod, Moore is breaking down barriers in the fire service. She was recently promoted, becoming the first female fire captain in station 41's history.

"I think it speaks volumes to the girls growing up in the community that see it and to anybody that sees her knows that if you work really hard you can achieve anything you want to do. She's a great example of that," says Robeson.

Today, she serves alongside her niece and loves giving back. Moore says it's more than a job, to her lending a hand is a calling.

"My mom taught me to always help people, hold the door open, if someone drops something pick it up and be there for them," says Moore.

Those are words of wisdom Moore hopes to emulate in her careers for years to come.

