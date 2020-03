The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is confirming a woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Monroe County.

The MDHHS says as of Saturday, March 14, there are 33 positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the state.

The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

According to MDHHS, the patient that tested positive in Monroe County is an adult woman with a history of domestic travel.