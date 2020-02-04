First responders: "Safe Havens" an option for parents struggling with newborns

More than two years later the investigation into a Toledo baby's death is moving forward.

"It is just nice to get some closure at least for the baby and neighbors," Toledoan Anita Campbell said.

Jacob and Jenna Cisneros face involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges for their suspected role in their 2-month-old's death. Police believe the pair left their son, known as Baby Doe, in an abandoned car off Vaness back in May of 2017. Investigators revealed Tuesday they were led to the Cisneroses though DNA from a distant relative.

"It is nice to have the availability of companies like Advance DNA to help assist us getting headed in a direction when we're stymied or stopped," Jeff Lingo with the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office said.

While it's unknown why Baby Doe was left in a car, and if he was alive at the time, first responders say his parents could have asked for help. Now with the tragic case front and center they're reminding people about Safe Havens.

"The Safe Haven Law is a way to save a life," Lt. Kellie Lenhardt of the Toledo Police Department said.

In Ohio, a parent can leave a newborn up to 30 days old at a hospital, fire station or police department. If there are no signs of neglect or abuse in the child then there are no questions or consequences for parents.

"We're not going to try to pressure the parent into anything they don't want to do, but we're going to try to get as much information as we can," Pvt. Sterling Rahe of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said.

When left at a Safe Haven an infant gets medical care and is then handed over to children services. While it's not the recommended route, first responders say it's one way to save a life.

"It's an option that parents can utilize to prevent a tragedy from occurring," Lenhardt said.

So far, Toledo police and fire say there's yet to be a case where someone dropped a baby off at a Safe Haven. While it's an option, leaders recommend reaching out to children services if you're struggling with a newborn.