First responders see rise in K2 overdoses

The synthetic marijuana substance, K2, also referred to as "spice" has seen a recent rise in overdose runs for first responders in Toledo.

The department responded to over 160 K2 overdoses in 2019, many concentrated in the downtown area with Toledo's homeless population.

According to Lucas County EMS records, the drug is being used on a more consistent basis in the winter, with roughly 22 overdose runs being made on each weekday.

Each run can cost taxpayers $200-$300 on average.

The money and medical concerns have been enough to draw the attention of higher-ups in the department.

Toledo Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer, Pvt. Sterling Rahe, says the department wants to get a conversation started before these cases reach the level of the opioid epidemic.

"It's manufactured, and one of the challenges that come with that is the unknowns that go with K2," continues Rahe. "There are over 200 types of chemicals that have been found in K2, variances of such create different effects on individuals that smoke it."