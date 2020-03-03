First ride featuring Mickey Mouse debuts at Disney World

The Walt Disney Co. was built on the shoulders of Mickey Mouse. So it may come as a surprise that there has never been a theme park attraction based on the lovable rodent.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride opens Wednesday at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. (Source: CNN)

That’s about to change with the debut of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride on Wednesday at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

The ride gives visitors the impression that they are watching a cartoon featuring Mickey and Minnie come to life as the Disney characters look for the perfect place for a romantic picnic and then end up on a train ride on the “Runnamuck Railroad."

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.